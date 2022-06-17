 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Shohei Ohtani not in the Angels’ starting lineup Friday

The two-way star batted third and pitched six innings in Thursday’s game against Seattle.

By Brian Murphy_UCF
/ new
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Seattle Mariners Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

One night after serving as both hitter and starting pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels, Shohei Ohtani is out of the team’s lineup for Friday’s game against the Seattle Mariners.

Mike Trout will fill Ohtani’s role as the designated hitter while Juan Lagares will get a start in center field.

After pulling double duty Thursday and with a doubleheader on deck Saturday, manager Phil Nevin decided to give the 2021 American League MVP the night off. Ohtani has missed only one game since the start of May.

Ohtani will make up for Friday’s off night by playing in both ends of the doubleheader.

As a hitter, Ohtani hasn’t been as otherworldly this season compared to last, but 13 homers and an .823 OPS are still pretty dang good. Plus, he has registered a healthy .315/.383/.537 slash line in 14 games this month. He has also hit five home runs in 21 career games at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, tied for his most at any road stadium.

As a pitcher, Ohtani has been rock-solid with a 3.28 ERA and a better than 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio through 60.1 innings.

More From DraftKings Nation