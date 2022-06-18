Twins vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Saturday with first pitch set for . The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dylan Bundy (3-3, 5.87 ERA) will step onto the mound for the Twins and will go head-to-head with D-Backs starter Luke Weaver (1-0, 4.91 ERA).

Arizona (31-35) was able to grab the first game of this series last night in a 7-2 victory. Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the third, Jordan Luplow launched one down the left field line for a home run to give the D-Backs the lead. They’d continue to add onto it throughout the game and provided run support for starter Madison Bumgarner, who got the win despite giving up nine hits.

Minnesota (37-29) seemed in for a big night when Byron Baxton smashed a long ball to left field on just the second pitch of the game. Instead, it would be a frustrating night for the Twins as they’d end up leaving numerous runners on base and several potential runs on the table in the loss.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Dylan Bundy vs. Luke Weaver

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -120, Diamondbacks +100

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +100

We’ll go with the D-Backs to once again topple the AL Central leader at home tonight. Weaver did his part as the opener in his start against the Phillies last week and got more than enough run support to pick up the victory. Expect the same this evening.

Player prop pick: Byron Buxton Over 0.5 RBI (+110)

While he may not necessarily blast another leadoff homer, expect for Buxton to grab another RBI in tonight’s game.

