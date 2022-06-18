Angels vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners will play the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at 4:10 p.m. ET . The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Patrick Sandoval (3-2, 2.83 ERA) will be the Angels’ starter in Game 1 while Chris Flexen (2-8, 4.30 ERA) will step on the mound for the Mariners.

After dropping the opener of this rare five-game series on Thursday, Seattle (29-36) was able to bounce back with a 8-1 blowout victory last night. Up 4-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Ty France really broke the game open with a three-RBI double to left field. The run support allowed for starter Robbie Ray to have one of his best starts of the season, going a full seven innings and striking out 10 while giving up just three hits.

Los Angeles (30-36) just couldn’t get anything going at the plate as it ended up with just four hits total. Max Stassi got two of them while Andrew Velazquez was responsible for the only run, picking up an RBI off a double to right field in the top of the eighth.

Angels vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Patrick Sandoval vs. Chris Flexen

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Angels -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Angels -130, Mariners +110

Moneyline pick: Angels -130

Expect the Angels to strike back and get the bats going early in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader. Both starters are prone to giving up over five hits in their outings but we’re banking on the Angels to back up Sandoval with runs of their own.

Player prop pick: Jared Walsh over 1.5 total bases (+120)

Walsh is batting .300 for his career against Flexen and will have an opportunity to improve those numbers this afternoon. Expect him to be aggressive at the plate and gain at least two total bases in this contest.

