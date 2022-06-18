Cardinals vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston and will be available to watch on Fox. The Cardinals will be sending Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.29 ERA) to the mound while Kutter Crawford (1-1, 5.74 ERA) will get the start for the Red Sox.

Boston (35-30) withstood a late surge by the Cardinals to take last night’s series opener in a 6-5 victory. Up 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Red Sox got some insurance runs when Jackie Bradley Jr. brought Franchy Cordero home on a single and Rafael Devers singled home two runners later in the inning. With the win, Boston has pulled to within a half game of Tampa Bay for third in the top-heavy AL East standings.

St. Louis (37-29) made the Sox sweat it out in the top of the ninth when rallying late. A Harrison Bader RBI triple cut into the deficit before back-to-back doubles Tommy Edman and Brendan Donovan brought them to within one. With the tying run at second, Sox closer Tanner Houck struck out Paul Goldschmidt looking to end the ballgame.

Cardinals vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Dakota Hudson vs. Kutter Crawford

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 10

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -125, Cardinals +105

Moneyline pick: Cardinals +105

Hudson has gone exactly seven innings in each of his last three starts and stands to last longer on the mound than his counterpart Crawford. The earlier the Red Sox goes to their bullpen, the higher chance the Cards batters can take advantage in the middle and later innings. Go with St. Louis on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Paul Goldschmidt over 0.5 home runs (+285)

Goldschmidt went just 1-5 with two strikeouts at the plate in last night’s loss. Expect him to bounce back today and go deep at Fenway Park for his 17th homer of the season.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.