Guardians vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and will be available to watch on FOX. Cal Quantrill (4-3, 3.38 ERA) gets the start for the Guardians and Julio Urías (3-6, 2.80 ERA) will start for the Dodgers.

Cleveland has been red-hot as of late and is riding a five-game winning streak that includes a 2-1 win over Los Angeles to lead this series 1-0. The Guardians have won 14 of their last 17 and sit just one game behind the division-leading Minnesota Twins. Much of their success is due to their young bullpen rising to become one of the MLB’s best units. In Friday's extra-innings win over the Dodgers, the Guardians bullpen combined to throw for four scoreless innings and are sixth in ERA as a team (3.55 ERA).

Extra innings continue to plague the Dodgers this season, who have scored just two total runs in five extra innings this season. All five of those extra-inning games have resulted in a loss, including Friday’s 2-1 setback to the Guardians. The loss moves the Dodgers to 0.5 games behind the division-leading San Diego Padres in the NL West. Los Angeles will look to bounce back with an improved performance in game two of this series.

Guardians vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Julio Urías

First pitch: 7:15 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: FOX Live, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Dodgers -1.5 (-110)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Guardians +200, Dodgers -240

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -240

The Dodgers kicked off this series with a disappointing loss to the red-hot Guardians, and the odds are welcoming bettors to roll with the underdog here. But Los Angeles is 47-15 in its last 62 home games and should be motivated following Friday’s performance. I’m going with the favorite here.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 0.5 singles (-150)

Turner has hit the singles over in 18 of his last 25 games and went 3-for-5 at the plate against the Guardians on Friday, including a double. I’m expecting an overall better team performance Saturday and with that, I’m taking the over here with Turner.

