Marlins vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in Queens, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Braxton Garrett (1-1, 4.00 ERA) will make his third start on the mound for the Marlins and Taijuan Walker (4-2, 3.08 ERA) gets the starting call for the Mets.

Miami enters Saturday’s matchup following a 10-4 loss to New York in the first game of this series. The Marlins have dropped four of their last five games and sit in fourth place in the NL East with a 28-34 record. Miami was quickly reminded how daunting a challenge it is going up against baseball’s top-ranked run-scoring offense in the Mets, and the Marlins will hope Garrett can pitch well enough to avoid a big hole Saturday.

New York continued its offensive tear, which was highlighted by Pete Alonso’s second grand slam of the season on Friday. Alonso had never hit a grand slam before Friday’s contest. Francisco Lindor added a three-run homer in the first inning to propel the Mets to their 10-4 victory, which moves them 5.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Marlins vs. Mets

Pitchers: Braxton Garrett vs. Taijuan Walker

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Mets local broadcast: WPIX

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mets -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Marlins +160, Mets -190

Moneyline pick: Mets -190

The Marlins are 26-80 in their last 86 road games while the Mets are 25-10 in their last 35 home games. New York is also 5-1 in its last six games against an LHP starter. The Mets offensive machine is too much to handle and I’m sticking with the betting favorites here.

Player prop pick: Luis Guillorme over 0.5 total bases (-175)

Guillorme has hit the total bases over in 10 of his last 12 home games. He has the home crowd behind him and is settling into a near-everyday player with his performance as of late. Look for a strong game from him Saturday.

