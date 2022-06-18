White Sox vs. Astros: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Chicago White Sox and Houston Astros square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Minute Maid Field in Houston and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chicago will send Johnny Cueto to the mound (0-3, 3.53 ERA) while Houston will have Justin Verlander (8-2, 1.94 ERA) starting.

The White Sox surrendered the first game of this series in a 13-3 loss Friday night, which was cemented in a horrendous sixth inning. The game was all even 3-3 before Chicago gave up 10 runs in that frame. Chicago played most of the game without third baseman Yoán Moncada, who left in the third inning with right hamstring tightness. The White Sox are now 30-32 and third in the AL Central.

The Astros walked away with their game one series victory after their offensive barrage against the White Sox in the sixth inning. Houston hit three homers in the inning, including a grand slam by Michael Brantley. Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run homer and Kyle Tucker hit a solo home run. Houston is first in the AL West with a 40-24 record.

White Sox vs. Astros

Pitchers: Johnny Cueto vs. Justin Verlander

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Astros -1.5 (-115)

Run total: 8.0

Moneyline odds: White Sox +205, Astros -245

Moneyline pick: White Sox +205

The odds are making it an open invitation to take the White Sox to even up the series. Houston is 45-22 in its last 67 home games against an RHP starter and with Verlander on the mound, it's tough to go against him. But after a sixth inning to forget yesterday, I think Chicago bounces back from the ugly 13-3 loss.

Player prop pick: Johnny Cueto over 3.5 strikeouts (+115)

Cueto is averaging 4.8 strikeouts per start this season and 4.5 strikeouts per start on the road. In his last appearance against the Astros, he finished with eight strikeouts and should put in a solid performance as the White Sox look to bounce back Saturday.

