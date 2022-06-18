Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 3:07 p.m. The game takes place at Rogers Centre in Toronto and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. A fantastic pitching matchup is on tap as the Yankees’ Jameson Taillon (7-1, 2.93 ERA) will go up against Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah (8-1, 1.67 ERA)

The Yankees (48-16) have won eight games in a row and 15 of their past 16. In that latter stretch, they have outscored opponents 107-38. Friday’s game was a tight one until the Yankees blew it open with an eight-run fifth inning that featured three home runs, including a grand slam by Anthony Rizzo. He is slugging .618 with six homers and 18 RBIs in his past 14 games. Gleyber Torres collected three runs, two hits and one RBI Friday. He has 10 RBIs in 10 games versus the Blue Jays this year. Although Taillon has good overall numbers, he has allowed seven earned runs and 16 hits over his past two starts.

Despite Friday’s defeat, the Blue Jays (37-27) are 15-7 since the start of play on May 24. But with the Yankees basically winning every day, Toronto has dropped four games in the American League East standings since then. They are in second place, but 11 games behind New York. Gabriel Moreno, Toronto’s No. 1 prospect, had three hits Friday and is batting .421 through his first five MLB games. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is slashing .412/.460/.735 with three homers, eight runs and eight RBIs over his previous eight games.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Jameson Taillon vs. Alek Manoah

First pitch: 3:07 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -130, Yankees +110

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -130

It may not be easy to bet against this Yankees squad that has been stronger than a locomotive, but Manoah has been their kryptonite. He has made four career starts against the Bronx Bombers and has held them to a .138 average with a meager .213 slugging percentage. This year, he has given up only four hits and one run over 12 innings versus New York. That’s only a partial reason why Manoah leads the American League in ERA. It’s possible that the Blue Jays’ bullpen lets him down, but since the Blue Jays have dropped seven of 10 games versus the Yanks and are in desperate need of a win, expect the second-year starter to go deep as he can into this game. Speaking of which ...

Player prop pick: Alek Manoah over 18.5 outs recorded (+140)

Manoah has pitched at least six innings (18 outs) in each of his previous five starts and went beyond that mark twice. With the Blue Jays’ bullpen carrying a 4.99 ERA in June, expect Manoah to remain on the mound for as long as possible. This is a great value bet.

