Rays vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Saturday’s game

The Tampa Bay Rays Rays and Baltimore Orioles square off on Saturday with first pitch set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Rays will send reliever-turned-starter Jeffrey Springs to the mound and Kyle Bradish will get the start for the Orioles.

The Rays are struggling as of late due to their offense, and it has resulted in a four-game skid heading into Saturday. Tampa Bay was shut out for the fifth time this season in a 1-0 loss to Baltimore Friday night and the Rays now match their longest losing streak of the season. They are now 1-6 so far on their current nine-game road trip.

The Orioles’ bullpen has posed challenges to the Rays, and Baltimore has now won three of the last four games against Tampa Bay. It was a pitchers’ duel Friday night between the Rays’ Shane Baz and the Orioles’ Dean Kremer with six scoreless innings between the two. But once the relief pitchers came in, Baltimore took advantage with Ryan Mountcastle scoring off an Adley Rutschman single to the center for a 1-0 lead that the Orioles wouldn’t surrender.

Rays vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Jeffrey Springs vs. Kyle Bradish

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Orioles local broadcast: Mid-Atlantic Sports Network

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Rays -1.5 (+115)

Run total: 8.0

Moneyline odds: Rays -150, Orioles +130

Moneyline pick: Rays -150

Tampa Bay has been struggling on offense and Baltimore’s bullpen got the best of the Rays Friday night, but I like them in game two of this series. Springs has been good in starting for Tampa Bay (3-2, 1.45 ERA) while Bradish has allowed 20 runs over his last five starts (20.2 innings).

Player prop pick: Jeffrey Springs over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

Springs’ evolution as he transitioned into a starting role has been quite the story this season and with a 1.45 ERA this season he's been stellar, to say the least. I see him due for a strong performance on Saturday and I like him finishing with over 5.5 strikeouts.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.