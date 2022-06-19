Phillies vs. Nationals: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. and will be available to watch on Peacock. Zach Eflin (2-4, 3.98 ERA) will get the nod for the Phillies while Jackson Tetreault (0-1, 15.75 ERA) will start for the Nationals.

Philadelphia (36-31) was able to squeeze out a 2-1 victory against the Nats in extra innings yesterday, marking its fourth win in this rare five-game series. With one in the top of the 10th, Rhys Hoskins knocked home Matt Vierling with a single for the go-ahead run, setting up for closer Seranthony Dominiguez to shut it down in the bottom half of the frame. The Phillies won without the services of Bryce Harper, who sat out with an infected blister on his left hand.

Washington (23-46) was on the verge of being shutout when Lane Thomas came through with a clutch RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. After Philly pulled ahead in the top of the 10th, the bottom of the Nats order quickly went 1-2-3 at the plate to end the game.

Phillies vs. Nationals

Pitchers: Zach Eflin vs. Jackson Tetreault

First pitch: 12:05 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Nationals local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: Peacock, Peacock App with subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (-125)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Phillies -200, Nationals +170

Moneyline pick: Phillies -200

Just on principle, we’re going with the Phils to handle business this afternoon and pull off the rare five-game sweep. If it weren’t for the Braves, Philly would be the hottest team in the majors over the last three weeks with 15 victories in 17 games. Bryce Harper or no Bryce Harper today, they should have little issue putting down the last-place Nationals once again.

Player prop pick: Josh Bell over 0.5 RBI (+145)

Bell has been one of the lone bright spots for the Nationals this series, going 6-14 at the plate with four home runs and six RBI. We’ll say he gets another one to close out the series this afternoon.

