Yankees vs. Blue Jays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:37 p.m. ET. The game takes place at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Luis Severino (4-1, 2.80 ERA) will take the hill for the Yankees while the Blue Jays will send Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.80 ERA) to the mound as their starter.

So far this season the Yankees have been the best team in baseball. They’re currently 49-16 as the closest team is the Mets who are 44-23. Both the Yankees hitting and pitching has been phenomenal this season. Aaron Judge has been the best hitter in baseball to this point, with a .306 average and 25 home runs plus 49 RBI. On the mound, Luis Severino has given the Yankees exactly what they’ve needed. Severino is 4-1 with a 2.80 ERA this season.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Blue Jays turned things around quickly. They are 37-28 and sit in second place in the AL East. They have had struggles lately as they have lost both games of this series to the Yankees so far. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been great lately as he is hitting .379 with three home runs and seven RBI over his last seven games. On the mound, Yusei Kikuchi has been up and down for the Blue Jays this season. He’s had major struggles over his last three starts where he’s pitched 9.1 innings allowing 14 hits, eight walks, and 11 earned runs.

Yankees vs. Blue Jays

Pitchers: Luis Severino vs. Yusei Kikuchi

First pitch: 1:37 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES Network

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Yankees -165, Blue Jays +140

Moneyline pick: Yankees -165

The Yankees have played too good to bet against them at this point. It’s been a while since we have seen a team dominate like they have. Severino has been great on the mound and I believe he’s the better pitcher in this matchup.

Player prop pick: Aaron Judge over 1.5 total bases (-120)

While he’s only hitting .214 off Kikuchi in his career, Judge has hit two home runs against him. It’s been a few games since Judge has hit a home run and at the rate he’s hitting them this season, he has a good chance to hit one today.

