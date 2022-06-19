Twins vs. Diamondbacks: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer (1-2, 3.35 ERA) will get the nod for the Twins and he’ll go head-to-head with D-Backs starter Merrill Kelly (5-4, 3.68 ERA).

Minnesota (38-29) torched the D-Backs for an 11-1 blowout victory last night. The bulk of the damage was done in the top of the third when a two-run blast by Gary Sanzhez capped a six-run inning. On the mound, starter Dylan Bundy went eight innings, giving up just four hits and a run.

Arizona (31-36) fell into a hole it simply couldn’t dig its way out of, dropping its first game of the four-game weekend set. Their only run came by way of a Carson Kelly sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth.

Twins vs. Diamondbacks

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Merrill Kelly

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Twins -120, Diamondbacks +100

Moneyline pick: Diamondbacks +100

We’ll lean on the D-Backs to come away with the victory and the series win in Phoenix this afternoon. They have slight the upper hand pitching wise with Kelly going against Chris Archer and have been solid in this series outside last night’s beatdown. Go with the home team.

Player prop pick: Byron Buxton Over 1.5 hits.

Buxton got the night off yesterday but should be back on the field for the series finale this afternoon. The Twins’ leadoff batter got two hits in the loss on Friday and should do the same today.

