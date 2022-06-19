Guardians vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (3-3, 3.01 ERA) to the mound as their starter while the Dodgers will send Andrew Heaney (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound.

Los Angeles (40-24) dominated the Guardians in a 7-1 victory last night, a win that allowed it to re-take the lead in the NL West standings. Led by starter Julio Urias, the Dodger pitching staff was able to limit Cleveland to just two base hits for the entire game. Meanwhile at the plate, L.A. got production up and down the lineup. Trea Turner and Justin Turner turned in two RBI each while Freddie Freeman went 3-5.

Cleveland (33-28) generated its lone run of the game in the top of the fourth when Amed Rosario scored off an error. While the offense got stonewalled for the rest of the game, starter Cal Quantrill was getting lit up for 10 hits and five earned runs, lasting just five innings in the loss.

Guardians vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Shane Bieber vs. Andrew Heaney

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet L.A.

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Guardians +140

Moneyline pick: Guardians +140

We’ll go with Cleveland taking the series finale at Dodger Stadium this afternoon. Andrew Heaney is returning from a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two months and may get yanked early as a precaution. The Guardians can take advantage of that at the plate and walk away with the win.

Player prop pick: Shane Bieber Over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Bieber can ratchet up K’s with a quickness and that’s evidenced by him registering at least seven strikeouts in six of his starts this season. Even if the Dodgers are able to generate hits in this game, Bieber will still be setting batters down on strikes in between. Take the over.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.