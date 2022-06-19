Angels vs. Mariners: Picks, predictions, how to watch Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners square off on Sunday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA, and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 7.50 ERA) will get the nod for the Halos while the M’s will go with Logan Gilbert (7-2, 2.22 ERA).

Los Angeles (32-36) ended up taking both games of yesterday’s doubleheader, winning the day game 4-2 before shutting out the M’s 3-0 in the nightcap. With the game tied 2-2 in the extra innings of Game 1, Mike Trout blasted a two-run bomb to right-center field for the go-ahead score. He’d homer again in Game 2 while the Angels pitching staff held the Mariners to just five hits for the outing.

Seattle (29-38) has dropped three games of this rare five-game series and is hoping to end it on a positive note this afternoon. The only offensive momentum the team generated in yesterday’s doubleheader was in Game 1, where Dylan Moore homered to left field before Julio Rodríguez smacked an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh.

Angels vs. Mariners

Pitchers: Kenny Rosenberg vs. Logan Gilbert

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Rune line: Angels -1.5 (-140)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Mariners -170, Angels +145

Moneyline pick: Mariners -170

Gilbert has been excellent for the Mariners for the last month, giving up a combined four earned runs over his last four starts while striking out 21 in that span. He’ll hold the line for solid six innings and allow for the M’s to generate enough runs to walk out with the win.

Player prop pick: Julio Rodríguez Over 0.5 runs (-105)

If the M’s were to walk out of T-Mobile Park with a win this afternoon, Rodríguez will be involved in the run scoring process. He’s gone 6-17 at the plate this series but has only crossed home plate once. That changes today, take the over.

