Pirates calling up top prospect Oneil Cruz

The Pittsburgh Pirates will be calling up top prospect Oneil Cruz from Triple-A Indianapolis, per MLB Insider Robert Murray. The shortstop is ranked 22nd in MLB’s prospect rankings.

Pirates general manager Ben Cherington teased Cruz’s imminent callup on a local radio show today, foreshadowing the news that would came later in the afternoon.

Cruz time.



The @Pirates are reportedly calling up MLB’s No. 22 prospect, 6-foot-7 shortstop Oneil Cruz.



Full scouting report: https://t.co/XiYzKc1Rrb pic.twitter.com/iDt2YpQ9M8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 19, 2022

More of a “tallstop” at 6’7”, 220 pounds, the 23-year-old prospect from the Dominican Republic made his official major league debut during the final week of the 2021 season and smashed a home run in the process. He was the preseason favorite to win National League Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook but the Pirates elected to stash him in Triple-A for the first few months of season.

Through 211 at bats with the Indianapolis Indians this season, he has a .232 batting average with nine home runs, 35 RBI, 40 runs, and 11 stolen bases. The Pirates are hoping that his combination of speed and power will translate to the majors in a big way.