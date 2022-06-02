Twins vs. Tigers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Archer will start for the Twins with Alex Faedo on the mound for the Tigers.

Minnesota (30-22) was shut out the previous two games of this series with 20 consecutive scoreless innings at the plate. In nine starts with his new team, Archer has a 4.19 ERA but does not go very deep in his outings, never throwing more than 4.1 innings in a game this year. He allowed 1 run on 3 hits and 2 walks with 4 strikeouts over 4 innings against Detroit two starts ago. The Twins have the fifth-best on-base percentage this season, led by Luis Arraez, who has a .442 OBP and just had an 11-game hitting streak snapped on Tuesday night.

Detroit (20-30) won three of the first four games of this five-game set. Faedo has a 3.00 ERA in 5 starts in his first MLB season and has not allowed more than 2 runs in any outing in 2022. The Tigers biggest struggles have come at the plate where they rank dead last in runs scored per game, and Jonathan Schoop is the team’s top home run hitter with 5 this season.

Twins vs. Tigers

Pitchers: Chris Archer vs. Alex Faedo

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Twins -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -135, Tigers +115

Moneyline pick: Twins -135

Minnesota will avoid a three-game losing streak with an offense that should put some runs on the board. The Tigers generally need to rely on their bullpen with Archer’s low pitch counts, and that is where the Twins can take advantage especially considering this will be the fourth game in three days for both teams with plenty of pitchers used. Just about any team going up against Detroit will have the advantage at the plate, and that will give the Twins a victory.

Player prop pick: Chris Archer Under 4.5 strikeouts (-185)

You will need to pay a significant price to get much of a return, but it is highly unlikely Archer gets to 5 strikeouts considering how short his starts have been. He failed to reach that number in seven of nine starts including each of his last four.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.