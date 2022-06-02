Giants vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Miami Marlins square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Alex Wood will throw for the Giants, while the Marlins will rely on Sandy Alcantara.

San Francisco (27-22) had a three-game winning streak snapped in Wednesday’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Wood will make his 10th start of the season with a 4.81 ERA, allowing at least 3 runs in five of his last six starts despite throwing fewer than 6 innings in each of those outings. The Giants have a good offense that ranks third in runs per game, and Mike Yastrzemski comes in with a .405 on-base percentage.

Miami (20-28) lost three of their last four games going into Thursday night’s game. Alcantara will go in with a 2.00 ERA through 10 starts in 2022 and has been especially good in recent starts. The Marlins have an above-average offense, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the team with 31 RBIs this season.

Giants vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Sandy Alcantara

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Marlins -1.5 (+155), Giants +1.5 (-180)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Marlins -140, Giants +120

Moneyline pick: Marlins -140

Alcantara is throwing like one of the best pitchers in baseball over his last four starts, allowing just 3 earned runs over that span of 32 innings of work. He will have a tough task of shutting down the Giants' offense, but he should put the Marlins in a great position at snagging a victory in Game 1 of this series.

Player prop pick: Sandy Alcantara Under 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

Alcantara’s strikeout odds could be a bit inflated based on his last outing when he struck out 14 batters in 8 innings against the Atlanta Braves and struck out 7 against the same team the start before that. The Braves are the highest strikeout lineup in the league, and the Giants should get enough contact with a high payout if this under cashes.

