Angels vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The LA Angels and New York Yankees square off in Game 1 of a Thursday doubleheader with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, New York and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Angels with Nester Cortes throwing for the Yankees.

Los Angeles (27-23) will look to end their losing streak at six games going into Thursday’s doubleheader. Ohtani will make his ninth start as a pitcher and comes in with a 3.45 ERA, striking out 10 batters his last time out against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Angels have the third-highest OPS in baseball, and Ohtani leads the team with 32 RBIs.

New York (34-15) has the best record in the league going into Thursday’s games. Cortes has been great heading into start No. 10 with a 1.70 ERA, coming off an outing where he gave up 1 earned run over 8 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays. The Yankees are the best home run hitting team, just ahead of the Angels in terms of homers per game, led by Aaron Judge, who leads the league with 18.

Angels vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Shohei Ohtani vs. Nester Cortes

First pitch: 1:05 p.m. ET

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports West

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (+170)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Angels +105

Moneyline pick: Yankees -125

The Angels' struggles should continue as their lineup will get another tough pitching matchup against Cortes. Pitching has been the issue during this losing streak, allowing 7.2 runs per game during this span of six games, and they’re going up against a good offense.

Player prop pick: Nestor Cortes Over 6.5 strikeouts (+100)

Cortes continues to be a high-strikeout thrower, and he will go up against an Angels lineup that strikes out a lot. Los Angeles strikes out the third most times per game, and Cortes reached 7 K’s five times in 2022.

