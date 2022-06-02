Mariners vs. Orioles: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Chris Flexen will be on the mound for the Mariners, while Jordan Lyles is getting the nod for the Orioles.

After some big trades this offseason, the Mariners have gotten off to a sluggish start. The two big bats of Eugenio Suarez and Jesse Winker have been big struggles in Seattle as each of them are hitting below .230. Ty France has been the best hitter for the Mariners by far. France is hitting .355 with seven home runs and 36 runs batted in. After a red-hot start, J.P. Crawford has cooled off a bit as he’s now hitting .298 with five home runs and 13 RBI. Chris Flexen has had his struggles this season. He’s 2-6 with a 4.47 ERA this season.

Heading into the season, most people expected the Orioles to be fine hitting the ball, but their pitching to have struggles. It’s actually been the opposite, however their hitting has improved as the seasons gone on. Mancini has been the Orioles best hitter as he is hitting .308 with four home runs and 20 RBI. Austin Hays is not far behind him as he’s hitting .299 with five home runs and 23 RBI.

Mariners vs. Orioles

Pitchers: Chris Flexen vs. Jordan Lyles

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. EST

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Mariners -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Mariners -115, Orioles -105

Moneyline pick: Orioles -105

This series has been crazy as both teams won a game by 7+ runs. However, with Lyles on the mound, I’m confident that can get the job done tonight. If he can give the Orioles 6-7 strong innings, the bullpen will shut it down. They also need the bats to stay hot as they were last night.

Player prop pick: Jordan Lyles over 4.5 strikeouts (+144)

This season, Lyles is 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 57 innings. Prior to his last outing, he had gone over this total in five straight games. Starting pitchers have had a ton of success with strikeouts against the Mariners as of late. In two of their last three games, starting pitchers had six strikeouts. With Lyles able to go seven or eight innings, he should go over this number.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.