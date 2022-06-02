Braves vs. Rockies: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and Colorado Rockies square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Coors Field in Denver, CO, and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Braves will send Ian Anderson (3-3, 4.34 ERA) to the mound tonight while Austin Gomber (2-5, 5.51 ERA) will get the start for the Rockies.

Atlanta (24-27) heads into Coors Field looking to generate some momentum after dropping two of three in its series against the Diamondbacks. The reigning champs did get the bats going in last night’s 6-0 victory, producing 12 hits at Chase Field. Anderson has given up four earned runs in both of his previous starts and is seeking his first win in a month.

Colorado (23-27) enters this series trying to climb its way out of the cellar of the NL West standings. The Rockies are coming off a doubleheader against the Marlins yesterday where they fell 14-1 in the first game before striking back with a 13-12 victory in the second contest. Gomber steps on the mound looking to bounce back after taking a loss in three of his last four starts. He was torched for eight earned runs off just seven hits in last Saturday’s 13-7 loss at the Nationals.

Braves vs. Rockies

Pitchers: Ian Anderson vs. Austin Gomber

First pitch: 8:40 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports Southeast

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Spread: Braves -1.5

Run total: 12

Moneyline odds: Braves -150, Rockies +130

Moneyline pick: Braves -150

This comes down to the starting pitching matchup and while he’s had his fair of struggles over the past month, Anderson has stood on more solid ground than Gomber as of late. Go with the defending champs in this one.

Player prop pick: C.J. Cron over 0.5 RBI (+100)

Cron went just 1-6 in the second game of yesterday’s doubleheader but was able to record an RBI, his only of the series. We’ll predict he’ll carry that over into tonight’s showdown and get another one to open this series.

