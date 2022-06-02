Mets vs. Dodgers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 10:10. The game takes place at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Taijuan Walker (3-0, 2.83 ERA) will start for the Mats, while Tony Gonsolin (5-0, 1.80 ERA) gets the nod for the Dodgers.

In Buck Showalter’s first few weeks with the Mets, they have been one of the best teams in the MLB. They’ve also done this with Jacob DeGrom on the IL. Hitting-wise, Jeff McNeil has been their best hitter for average as he’s hitting .318 with three home runs and 26 runs batted in. They have gotten good contributions from the majority of the lineup as they have five hitters hitting .280+. On the mound, Walker has been great as he is 3-0 with a 2.83 ERA.

The Dodgers are coming off an embarrassing series where they were swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. This is a great test for them, especially coming off three straight losses. Mookie Betts has been the Dodgers' best hitter as he’s hitting .306 with 16 home runs and 35 runs batted in. Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman aren't far behind as Turner is hitting .297 and Freeman is hitting .295. Turner is in the midst of a 24-game hitting streak. Gonsolin has been phenomenal on the mound for the Dodgers as he is 5-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 44 strikeouts.

Mets vs. Dodgers

Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Tony Gonsolin

First pitch: 10:10 p.m. EST

Mets local broadcast: SNY

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet LA

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run spread: Dodgers 1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -180, Mets +155

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -180

The Dodgers have been near perfect this season whenever Gonsolin steps on the mound for a start and they’ll be eager to wash the taste of that Pirates sweep out of their mouths. Take L.A. on the moneyline.

Player prop pick: Mookie Betts over 0.5 home runs (+340)

Betts went deep in last night’s loss to up his season home run total to 16. We’ll predict he’ll get the jump on Walker early and take one deep again at Dodger Stadium tonight.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.