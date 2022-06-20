How to watch, what to watch for on Monday, June 20 of the 2022 MLB regular season

Nine MLB games are on the schedule for Monday, June 20 with one afternoon game between the Miami Marlins and New York Mets with the rest of the matchups at night. Below is a preview of the day’s action with some of the top matchups to watch, the entire schedule of games and more.

Best Games To Watch

Two games stand out above the rest as the St. Louis Cardinals begin a series with the Milwaukee Brewers as they enter Monday night tied atop the National League Central. Also, the New York Yankees will start Gerrit Cole with a 3.33 ERA, and they will get a matchup with Tampa Bay Rays, which will rely on Shane McClanahan, entering with a 1.84 ERA.

Fantasy Spotlight

How McClanahan will throw against the Yankees should be interesting as one of the top pitchers in baseball goes up against one of the best offenses. He got the start against the Yankees last week and allowed the highest number of runs this season in that game with 4, though 3 were unearned. McClanahan has been excellent in just about every category, and he will face a Yankees offense that ranks first in runs (5.2) and home runs (1.7) per game.

Rookies to Watch

Atlanta Braves rookie Michael Harris II is putting together a fantastic season, and the 21-year-old outfielder will enter Monday’s game with the San Francisco Giants with a .321 batting average and .346 on-base percentage, coming off a game with a solo homer against the Chicago Cubs yesterday. After playing two games last season, Oneil Cruz is set to make his season debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He is a 23-year-old shortstop who stands at 6-foot-7 and should enter right into the starting lineup on Monday night against the Cubs.

MLB regular season schedule for Monday, June 20

If no streaming option is listed, game is available on MLB.tv pending blackout restrictions.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, 1:10 p.m. ET on ESPN+

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m. ET

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m. ET

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 7:10 p.m. ET

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m. ET

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m. ET, FS1

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. ET

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels, 9:38 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m. ET

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.