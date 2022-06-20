 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pitching matchups for Monday’s MLB games

We take a look at the pitching matchups for each MLB game on the slate for Monday, June 20.

By TeddyRicketson
/ new
Noah Syndergaard #34 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after closing out the fourth inning with bases loaded against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on June 14, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

Monday’s aren’t usually the most jam-packed days of the week when it comes to baseball slates. On Monday, June 20th, there will be nine games that get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Miami Marlins will face the New York Mets in the finale of their four-game divisional series on ESPN+. The final game on Monday will have first pitch at 9:40 p.m. ET as Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres against Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups for Monday’s nine-game MLB slate on Monday, June 20.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson
Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Caleb Kilian vs. JT Brubaker
Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox: Alex Faedo vs. Josh Winckowski
New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Shane McClanahan
San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Logan Webb vs. Max Fried
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Miles Mikolas vs. Corbin Burnes
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Jose Berrios vs. Lance Lynn
Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels: Kris Bubic vs. Noah Syndergaard
Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Zach Davies vs. Yu Darvish

More From DraftKings Nation