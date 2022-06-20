Monday’s aren’t usually the most jam-packed days of the week when it comes to baseball slates. On Monday, June 20th, there will be nine games that get underway at 1:10 p.m. ET. The Miami Marlins will face the New York Mets in the finale of their four-game divisional series on ESPN+. The final game on Monday will have first pitch at 9:40 p.m. ET as Yu Darvish takes the mound for the San Diego Padres against Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Here’s a look at the pitching matchups for Monday’s nine-game MLB slate on Monday, June 20.

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets: Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson

Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Caleb Kilian vs. JT Brubaker

Detroit Tigers vs. Boston Red Sox: Alex Faedo vs. Josh Winckowski

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Gerrit Cole vs. Shane McClanahan

San Francisco Giants vs. Atlanta Braves: Logan Webb vs. Max Fried

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers: Miles Mikolas vs. Corbin Burnes

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Chicago White Sox: Jose Berrios vs. Lance Lynn

Kansas City Royals vs. Los Angeles Angels: Kris Bubic vs. Noah Syndergaard

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres: Zach Davies vs. Yu Darvish