Marlins vs. Mets: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets square off on Monday with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Citi Field in New York, NY and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Miami will start Trevor Rogers (3-5, 5.87) while New York will counter with David Peterson (3-1, 3.60 ERA)

The Marlins (29-35) were able to get off a three-game losing streak with Sunday’s 6-2 victory thanks to Jerar Encarnacion’s grand slam. They are still in fourth place in the NL East and really need to tie up this series on Monday. Rogers will be making his 13th start of the season and his first against New York. In his last outing he only pitched 3.2 innings and gave up five hits and four earned runs while walking six and striking out two on his way to a no-decision. Once this divisional series finishes, they return home for a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies.

The Mets (44-24) had won three games in a row before Sunday’s game. Chris Bassitt is losing his control over his stuff and now has a 5-5 record. New York should get used to playing Miami because, after a brief two-game series with the Houston Astros, they head to Miami for a three-game series next weekend. Peterson will be making his 10th start of the season. In his last, he got knocked around giving up six hits and four earned runs in four innings on the way to his first loss of the year.

Marlins vs. Mets

Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. David Peterson

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: New York -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Miami +135, New York -155

Moneyline pick: New York -155

New York suffered the loss on Sunday because a rookie hit a grand slam in his first career game, filling in for players that were on the COVID list. Both starters have gotten rocked in their recent outings, but Peterson has been better overall. Miami has been more inconsistent recently, giving the Mets the edge.

Player prop pick: Trevor Rogers Over 4.5 strikeouts (+100)

The Marlins starter had a 10.6 K/9 through a sample size of 25 starts last season, but he will enter this matchup with a 7.7 mark in that category. The strikeout should eventually get closer to last year’s stats and if he can get through 5 innings, there’s a good chance Rogers surpasses 5 strikeouts in this spot.

