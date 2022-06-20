Tigers vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, MA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Detroit will send Alex Faedo (1-3, 4.28 ERA) to the mound while Josh Winckowski (1-1, 4.50 ERA) gets the starting nod for Boston.

The Tigers (26-40) followed a six-game losing streak with consecutive victories over the Texas Rangers heading into Monday night. Faedo has been solid this season, but his numbers took a hit when he gave up 7 runs over 3 innings against the Chicago White Sox in his last start. Detroit has the worst offense in baseball, scoring just 2.9 runs per game. Miguel Cabrera has a five-game hitting streak going and leads the team with 22 RBIs.

The Red Sox (36-31) won two of three games against the St. Louis Cardinals over the weekend including a 6-4 win yesterday. Winckowski will make the third start of his MLB career and is coming off a game where he threw 5 scoreless innings in a victory over the Oakland Athletics. The Red Sox are tied for seventh in runs per game, and Rafael Devers is having a big season with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs with a .383 on-base percentage and .330 batting average.

Tigers vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Alex Faedo vs. Josh Winckowski

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Red Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Boston

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Boston -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Detroit +150, Boston -175

Moneyline pick: Tigers +150

There is no doubt which team has the better offense, but there is enough value on Detroit with these odds to take a risk on the Tigers in this spot. Prior to his blowup start last week, Faedo allowed fewer than 3 runs in his first seven outings, throwing at least 5 innings in all of them. Maybe this will not last long, but Detroit is seeing the ball well right now, scoring 21 runs with 27 hits over the previous two games.

Player prop pick: Josh Winckowski Under 4.5 strikeouts (-170)

Boston has not asked its 23-year-old pitcher to go all that deep in his first two starts, throwing an average of 70.5 pitches in the limited sample size. If the Tigers can keep their weekend momentum going, Winckowski could be in for a short start. Detroit averages 8.5 strikeouts per game and struck out fewer than its season average in five-straight games.

