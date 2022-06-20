Giants vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves square off on Monday, June 20 with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Smyrna, GA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Logan Webb (6-2, 3.43 ERA) will throw for the Giants with Max Fried (7-2, 2.90 ERA) on the mound for the Braves.

San Francisco (37-28) won the first two games of its series with the Pittsburgh Pirates but failed to complete the sweep with a 4-3 loss on Sunday. Webb is continuing on last season’s breakout year and is coming off a start where he threw 7 scoreless innings with 9 strikeouts. The Giants rank sixth in runs per game (4.9), and Joc Pederson leads the team with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Atlanta (38-29) had a 14-game winning streak come to an end over the weekend, losing two of three games in a series with the Chicago Cubs. Fried is having another excellent year but struggled a bit in his last time out, allowing 4 runs on 6 hits over 5.2 innings in a victory over the Washington Nationals. The Braves are tied for seventh in runs per game (4.7), and Austin Riley drove in 41 runs this season with 18 homers, both of which lead the team.

Giants vs. Braves

Pitchers: Logan Webb vs. Max Fried

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Braves -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Braves -155, Giants +135

Moneyline pick: Giants +135

Both pitchers are having strong 2022 seasons so far, and the offenses are nearly identical from a runs-per-game standpoint, so it’s hard not to take the team getting a larger payout. With a victory on Monday night, San Francisco would have the same road record as its home record at 19-14, so the Giants have proven they can get it done away from Oracle Park.

Player prop pick: Logan Webb Over 5.5 strikeouts (-155)

Webb has a lower K/9 this season (7.8) compared to 2021 (9.6), but he seems likely to get closer to last year’s number down the stretch of the season. He struck out 9 hitters in his last start, and now he will get a matchup with a Braves offense that leads the league with 9.5 K’s per game this year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.