Cardinals vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI and will be available to watch on FS1. The Cardinals will start Miles Mikolas (5-4, 2.62 ERA), and the Brewers will begin with Corbin Burnes (4-4, 2.52) on the hill.

The Cardinals (38-30) have played very good baseball this season. They have received a ton of spotlight as well because of Paul Goldschmidt who is the current favorite for NL MVP. He is currently hitting .344 with 16 home runs and 58 runs batted in. On the mound, Miles Mikolas has been phenomenal this season. Sadly for him, he is coming off an outing where he went 8.2 innings of hitless pitching before having his no-hitter broken up down to the last strike.

The Brewers (38-30) have been great as well. They have been an all around team as both the pitching and hitting has come up big. Hunter Renfroe has started to heat up lately as in their last seven games, he’s hitting .286 with three home runs and seven runs batted in. On the mound, Corbin Burnes has been great. In 13 starts, Burnes is 4-4 with a 2.52 ERA and 100 strikeouts.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Miles Mikolas vs. Corbin Burnes

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Brewers -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7.5

Moneyline odds: Brewers -175, Cardinals +150

Moneyline pick: Brewers -175

Milwaukee is in a great position to win Game 1 of this series with Burnes, who has had a ton of success over the Cardinals over the last two seasons. He threw 7 scoreless innings against St. Louis last month and allowed 4 runs in his last 5 starts with the Cardinals. Runs may be hard to come by for both teams, but Burnes should put the Brewers in a great spot to come away with a victory.

Player prop pick: Corbin Burnes over 7.5 strikeouts (-115)

In three of his last four games, Burnes has gone over this total. One of those three was against the Cardinals where he struck out 11 which tied his season-high. Look for a big game out of Burnes tonight where strikes out at least eight.

