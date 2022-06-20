Blue Jays vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox square off on Monday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. José Berríos is set to start for the Blue Jays, while Lance Lynn gets the nod for the White Sox.

After a sluggish start to the season, the Blue Jays turned things around quickly. They are 37-28 and sit in second place in the AL East, coming off a series where they went 1-2 against the New York Yankees. Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .310 with three home runs and seven runs batted in over his last seven games. On the mound, José Berríos has been great in the month of June. In three starts, he’s pitched 22 innings allowing 11 hits and six earned runs while striking out 26 batters.

The White Sox have been an up and down team so far this season. While they were expected to be one of the top teams in the league, they have had some struggles and currently sit one game below .500. Tim Anderson is set to return from the IL today, so getting him back in their lineup will be crucial for them. On the mound, Lance Lynn had struggles in his first game of the season. He pitched 4.1 innings allowing 10 hits and three earned runs.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox

Pitchers: José Berríos vs. Lance Lynn

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -125, White Sox +105

Moneyline pick: White Sox +105

After the bad first outing, I expect Lance Lynn to be a little better in this matchup. Adding Tim Anderson to this lineup makes the White Sox that much better. This will be a tough series for both sides, but I see the White Sox taking Game 1.

Player prop pick: Jose Abreu over 1.5 total bases (+120)

In his career against José Berríos, in 53 at-bats, Abreu is hitting .302 with three home runs and 14 runs batted in. After a slow start to the season, Abreu has started to look like his normal self. In the last 30 games, he’s hitting .333 with six home runs and 20 runs batted in. Abreu is coming off a hitless game against the Astros, so he could use a bounce back. Look for Abreu to have at least one extra-base hit in this one.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.