Royals vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Monday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels square off on Monday, June 20 with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, CA and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kris Bubic is set to get the start for the Royals, while Noah Syndergaard gets the nod for the Angels.

While it was expected, the Royals have struggled in a big way this season. They’re 23-42 which is one of the worst records in the MLB. Andrew Benintendi has been the Royals’ best batter, hitting .295 with two home runs and 23 runs batted in. There’s a great chance he gets traded by the trade deadline. Kris Bubic has had major struggles this season as he’s 0-4 with a 8.36 ERA.

After a great start to the season, the Angels fell off a bit. The Angels won three straight in Seattle which they need badly. A big reason for that success was because of Mike Trout. He has hit five home runs in the last five games including two late ones to secure their victory. On the mound, Noah Syndergaard has been up and down this season. He is 4-5 with a 3.53 ERA.

Royals vs. Angels

Pitchers: Kris Bubic vs. Noah Syndergaard

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. EST

Royals local broadcast:

Angels local broadcast:

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Point spread: Angels -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Angels -190, Royals +160

Moneyline pick: Angels -190

I fully expect a big Angels win in this one. After that great series against the Mariners, they have the confidence and could sweep the Royals. I expect Syndergaard to deal tonight and for Bubic to have some struggles.

Player prop pick: Noah Syndergaard over 4.5 strikeouts (+130)

Facing off against the Royals, Syndergaard should earn a quality start today. His last two outings have been great and both were against much better teams than the Royals. He went over this total in the last outing and I expect it again. I expect the Angels to beat the Royals handily, so look for Syndergaard to pitch longer than usual.

