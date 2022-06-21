Braves vs. Giants: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Atlanta Braves and San Francisco Giants square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will be available to watch on TBS. Spencer Strider (3-2, 2.45 ERA) will throw for the Braves with Anthony DeSclafani (0-1, 6.08 ERA) on the mound.

Atlanta (39-29) lost its 14-game losing streak over the weekend, but the Braves won their last two games including a 2-1 victory over the Giants last night. Strider made 15 appearances this season with four starts and is coming off a game where he gave up 2 runs over 5.2 innings in a victory over the Washington Nationals. The Braves scored 3 or fewer runs in three of their last four games, and Orlando Arcia delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to win last night’s matchup.

San Francisco (37-29) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak on Tuesday night as DeSclafani will be activated from the 60-day injured list. He made three starts in April before going down with an ankle injury. The Giants have scored the fifth-most runs per game (4.8) this season, and Joc Pederson leads the team with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs.

Braves vs. Giants

Pitchers: Spencer Strider vs. Anthony DeSclafani

First pitch: 7:20 p.m. ET

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream: Watch TBS, TBS App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+110)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Braves -170, Giants +145

Moneyline pick: Braves -170

There is a lot to like about Atlanta based on the pitching matchup. Strider is off to a very good start this season, currently with the second-best odds (+400) to be named Rookie of the Year on DraftKings Sportsbook. On the other side, it’s hard to know what to expect from a starting pitcher who has not pitched in an MLB game for two months.

Player prop pick: Anthony DeSclafani Under 3.5 strikeouts (+110)

The Braves have moved out of the bottom spot when it comes to strikeouts per game (9.5), and they average the second most K’s heading into this matchup. This is mostly based on what is likely to be a short start for DeSclafani, who should be on a pitch count as he works his way back into the rotation.

