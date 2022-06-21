Cardinals vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will be available to watch on FS1. Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) will start for the Cardinals with Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-0, 7.71 ERA) throwing for the Brewers.

St. Louis (38-31) climbed into the top spot of the National League Central but lost four of its last five games to fall back into second place. Flaherty made his season debut last week coming off the injured list and allowed 4 runs (2 earned) over 3 innings in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals were shut out in last night’s game, and Paul Goldschmidt will head into Tuesday with team highs in home runs (16) and RBIs (58).

Milwaukee (39-30) will look for its fifth consecutive victory including a 2-0 victory over the Cardinals last night behind a fantastic start from Curbin Burnes. Gonzalez will make his Brewers debut and made two starts for the Minnesota Twins this season, allowing 6 runs over 7 innings this month. The Brewers rank 15th in runs per game (4.4), and their runs came via a Tyrone Taylor 2-run homer last night.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Chi Chi Gonzalez

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: FS1, FOX Sports App

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Cardinals -1.5 (+120)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Cardinals -130, Brewers +110

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -130

Gonzalez has not found a ton of success at the MLB level, and the Cardinals should find some success against the Brewers starter. He started 49 games with 63 appearances since 2015 and will enter with a 5.69 ERA and will go against a Cardinals lineup that ranks sixth in runs per game (4.8).

Player prop pick: Jack Flaherty Under 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

The Cardinals starter threw just 60 pitches in his first game of 2022 last week, so it will be interesting to see how long he is allowed to throw on Tuesday night. He will get a matchup with the Brewers lineup that strikes out the seventh-most times per game (8.8) but struck out just 4 times last night.

