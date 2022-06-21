Dodgers vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH., and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Dodgers will send impressive right-hander Tony Gonsolin (8-0, 1.42 ERA) to the mound while the Reds will counter with Tyler Mahle (2-5, 4.48 ERA).

The Dodgers (40-25) are in a rut right now as they are 7-10 since May 30 and have scored the fourth-fewest runs this month. It doesn’t help that Mookie Betts is out with a fractured rib. Still, many Dodgers regulars, including Freddie Freeman, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger have put up underwhelming numbers lately. Gavin Lux (17-for-49 this month) has been a bright spot. Gonsolin has been the Dodgers’ most reliable starter this season. He will be looking to become MLB’s first nine-game winner on Tuesday and has allowed one earned run in 18.1 innings this month.

Although the Reds (23-43) are in the cellar in the National League Central, they have been relatively decent since losing 22 of their first 25 games this season. Since then, they are 20-21. Third baseman Brandon Drury is making a case to be the Reds’ representative at the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium as he has hit six of his 14 home runs in 17 games this month. Mahle will look to replicate his most recent start, when he struck out 12 batters over nine scoreless innings against the Diamondbacks.

Dodgers vs. Reds

Pitchers: Tony Gonsolin vs. Tyler Mahle

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Dodgers -1.5 (-105)

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -165, Reds +140

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -165

As Walker Buehler and Clayton Kershaw have battled injuries, it’s Gonsolin who has become the de facto leader of L.A.’s rotation. He has limited hitters to a .147 batting average and shouldn’t have much trouble against a Reds team that has dropped four games in a row.

Player prop pick: Tony Gonsolin Over 17.5 outs recorded (-110)

Gonsolin threw four shutout innings against the Reds on April 15. But the Dodgers have taken the reins off him since then, and he has completed at least six innings in each of his past six starts. Betting on him to record at least 18 outs for a seventh consecutive start seems like an easy call.

