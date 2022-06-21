Cubs vs. Pirates: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Matt Swarmer (1-2, 5.23 ERA) will throw for the Cubs with Roansy Contreras (1-1, 3.06 ERA) on the mound for the Pirates.

Chicago (25-42) will look to avoid a three-game losing streak, having been outscored 18-1 in the last couple of games in losses to the Atlanta Braves and Pirates. Swarmer will make his fifth career start, coming off an outing where he allowed 4 runs over 3.2 innings in a loss to the San Diego Padres. Despite scoring just 1 run last night, Chicago recorded 10 hits as Rafael Ortega, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner each had multiple hits.

Pittsburgh (27-39) will go for three victories in a row, coming off a 12-1 win on Monday night. Contreras is just 22 years old and will make his sixth start since entering the rotation. He allowed 4 runs (3 earned) over 4.1 innings in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals his last time out. Pittsburgh ranks 28th in runs per game (3.5), and Oneil Cruz got off to a fantastic start in his season debut last night when he drove in 4 runs.

Cubs vs. Pirates

Pitchers: Matt Swarmer vs. Roansy Contreras

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Cubs local broadcast: Marquee Sports Network

Pirates local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Pirates -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Pirates -155, Cubs +135

Moneyline pick: Cubs +135

Neither pitcher will go into this matchup with a ton of MLB experience, both of which appeared in fewer than 10 major league games in their careers. The Cubs have the better offense in this matchup with the 13th best on-base percentage, while the Pirates rank No. 28 in that category. Chicago is worth a bet with a decent payout.

Player prop pick: Roansy Contreras Over 5.5 strikeouts (+105)

The Pirates starter was a high-strikeout thrower in the minor leagues with a 12.7 K/9 in 2021, and that has translated well to the MLB. He has a 9.7 K/9 with Pittsburgh so far this season and will go up against a Cubs offense that strikes out the eighth-most times per game (8.7).

