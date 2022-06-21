Yankees vs. Rays: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, FL., and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Yankees will send breakout star Nestor Cortes (6-2, 1.94 ERA) to the mound. The Rays have yet to announce their starting pitcher.

In Monday’s triumph against the Rays, the Yankees became the first team to reach 50 wins this season. At 50-17, they are the third-fastest team to attain 50 wins since 1930. Last night’s win was set up by seven no-hit innings from Gerrit Cole, and the Yankees will look to get another sterling performance tonight from Cortes, who has the second-best ERA in the AL and the third-best opponents’ batting average (.190). Cortes has allowed two earned runs and seven hits through 13.1 innings (two starts) versus the Rays this year. Aaron Hicks came through with a clutch RBI triple in the win, and Anthony Rizzo homered for the fourth time in his past five games.

The Rays (36-31) are slumping. They are 2-8 in their past 10 games to fall into fourth place in the AL East. Plus, outfielders Manuel Margot and Kevin Kiermaier both departed Monday’s game early due to injury and will be placed on the injured list, joining other injured Tampa Bay hitters such as Wander Franco, Brandon Lowe and Mike Zunino. Those absences are a key reason why the Rays have scored more than three runs only once over their previous seven games. They have hit just two home runs as a team during that stretch.

Yankees vs. Rays

Pitchers: Nestor Cortes vs. TBD

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Rays local broadcast: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run line: Yankees -1.5 (+105)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Yankees -170, Rays +145

Moneyline pick: Yankees -170

The Yanks have now won six of their past eight games versus Tampa Bay. Although this has been a great rivalry over the past few years, these teams couldn’t be more different right now: Everything is breaking right for the Yankees while the Rays are sputtering due to injuries all over the roster. Hard to bet against the Bronx Bombers tonight, especially with Nasty Nestor on the bump.

Player prop pick: Nestor Cortes Under 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

For as good as Cortes has been, he hasn’t missed a ton of bats against the Rays. He finished shy of six K’s in each of his two earlier starts against them this year. Here’s a bet for three in a row.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.