Blue Jays vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kevin Gausman (5-6, 3.21 ERA) gets the starting nod for Toronto while Chicago will counter with Dylan Cease (5-3, 2.91 ERA).

The Blue Jays (38-29) dropped the first game of this three-game series, 8-7 on Monday. They move to 1-4 over their last five games and are really needing to generate some momentum to not fall down the AL East Standings. Gausman is making his 14th start of the year and his second against Chicago. In the first, he pitched five innings and gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out five on the way to his fifth win of the season. He does enter on a cold streak as he lost all three of his starts since then.

The White Sox (32-33) will be giving the ball to Cease for his 14th start of the season. He hasn’t faced Toronto yet this year but has been one of the more reliable arms for Chicago this year. In his last start, he pitched five innings and gave up seven hits with an unearned run while striking out eight to earn his fifth win of the year. Andrew Vaughn was the star at the plate on Monday falling a triple short of the cycle in his 4-4 day with a double, home run and two RBIs.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Kevin Gausman vs. Dylan Cease

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: Sportsnet

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Toronto -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Toronto -130, Chicago +110

Moneyline pick: Toronto -130

It is hard to keep this Blue Jays team down. When you look at a lineup with Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, Teoscar Hernandez and others, you know this team is going to score runs. Gausman has the history of beating Chicago already once this season and is due for a bounce-back performance. Cease has been consistent, but there is a higher chance for the Blue Jays to get to him and for his lineup to not provide the needed run support.

Player prop pick: Dylan Cease under 7.5 strikeouts (-145)

Cease does have back-to-back outings with eight strikeouts. The concern for me has been his pitch count. He hasn’t lasted more than five innings in his last three starts and has thrown at least 101 pitches in each outing. It hasn’t always translated to high walk rates either so Cease is just struggling to go through batters. I think he finishes with fewer than eight strikeouts in this game.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.