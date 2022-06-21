Royals vs. Angels: Picks, predictions, how to watch Tuesday’s game

The Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels square off on Tuesday with first pitch set for 9:38 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 3.72 ERA) will get the starting nod for Kansas City while Los Angeles will send southpaw Reid Detmers (2-3, 4.25 ERA) to the mound.

The Royals (24-42) are showing signs of life as they have won four of their last five games. They are 4-1 including an impressive 6-2 win on Monday. Kris Bubic was able to notch his first win of the season on the back of home runs from Andrew Benintendi, Salvador Perez and Brian Dozier. Heasley will be starting his eighth game of the year and his first against the dangerous Los Angeles lineup.

The Angels (33-37) saw a three-game win streak come to an end with the surprising loss on Monday. The Noah Syndergaard experiment took another hit as he picked up his sixth loss of the year. The L.A. offense was carried by Taylor Ward who went 2-4 with a home run and both RBIs. Detmers hasn’t been able to repeat his no-hit performance from May 10th, and got knocked around in his last outing. He only pitched 3.2 innings and gave up four hits and four earned runs while striking out six and will be looking for a better outing here.

Royals vs. Angels

Pitchers: Jonathan Heasley vs. Reid Detmers

First pitch: 9:38 p.m. ET

Royals local broadcast: Bally Sports Kansas City

Angels local broadcast: Bally Sports SoCal

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Los Angeles -1.5

Run total: 9.5

Moneyline odds: Kansas City +140, Los Angeles -165

Moneyline pick: Kansas City +140

Detmers has been getting rocked in his last few outings and hasn’t lasted longer than 4.1 innings in any start this month. The Angels have lost each of his last five starts. It feels icky picking the Royals in this game, but to Kansas City’s credit, they are getting solid outings from their starters and bullpens. Their lineup is providing run support and will take the win if they can get to Detmers early.

Player prop pick: Taylor Ward over 0.5 hits (-280)

Ward went into Sunday on an 0-13 hitless streak, but over his last two games has started to heat up going 5-8. With two hits on Monday, Ward has momentum and should be able to pick up at least one hit on Tuesday.

