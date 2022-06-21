Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts lead MLB All Star voting standings as of June 21

MLB released numbers for the first round of voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. Here’s a look at which players are leading the way early in the season.

Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts leading the way in their respective leagues as first @MLB All-Star voting results are announced: pic.twitter.com/28WI6pPwOT — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 21, 2022

There are six players with one million or more votes, headlined by New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts. Betts is currently sidelined due to a rib injury and is likely to fall off a bit in the voting. Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Alejandro Kirk are the other players with over one million votes so far. Harper and Manny Machado are experiencing injury issues as well at the moment.

Paul Goldschmidt, the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the NL MVP award, is the top first baseman in the NL. One notable name missing from the list right now is Shohei Ohtani, who is behind Judge on DraftKings Sportsbook in AL MVP futures.

The Toronto Blue Jays have the most players leading their respective position right now with four. The Dodgers and Houston Astros each have two players leading their position through the first round.