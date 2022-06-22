Dodgers vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 6:40 p.m. EST. The game takes place at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Dodgers will send Tyler Anderson to the mound while the Reds will hand the ball to Luis Castillo.

LA is at the top of the NL West standings, but they’ve started to look a bit vulnerable in the last week or two. The team has just 25 losses in the entire season, but five of them have come in the last 10 games and over the last 20 contests their record is just under .500 at 9-11. Still, Anderson on the hill should give the team a vote of confidence, he’s been rock solid this season with an 8-0 record and an ERA barely over 2.00.

The Reds are deep in the basement of the NL Central, though they have shown more signs of life recently than they did over the first month and a half of the season. Still, the team is just 3-7 over their last 10 games and hold an 0-5 record against the Dodgers this season, including an 8-2 loss yesterday to start the series. They also enter this game on a five-game losing streak.

Dodgers vs. Reds

Pitchers: Tyler Anderson vs. Luis Castillo

First pitch: 6:40 p.m. EST

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Dodgers local broadcast: Spectrum SportsNet

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -155, Reds +135

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -155

This is sort of the obvious pick. Despite the Dodgers' recent stretch of inconsistent play, they’re still far more consistent than anything the Reds will roll out onto the field. The 5-0 record against Cincy helps this year as well and the fact that the Reds enter on a five-game skid doesn’t hurt either.

Player prop pick: Brandon Drury over 0.5 hits (-225)

Drury has three hits in his last two games and has had a solid career against Anderson. In 14 career at-bats against the Dodgers pitcher, Drury has five hits, including two doubles and a home run, for an average of .357 which is the highest of all Reds hitters with more than 10 at-bats against Anderson.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.