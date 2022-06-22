Diamondbacks vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 4:10 p.m. EST. The game takes place at PetCo Park in San Diego, California and will be available to watch on ESPN+. Madison Bumgarner will take the hill for the D-Backs while the home team will send Mike Clevinger to the bump.

Arizona is an above average team when playing clubs from outside the NL West, boasting a record of 27-22 on the year against them. But when it comes to playing their own division rivals, they’re struggling at 5-15 on the year. Against the Padres this season, they have just a 1-4 record, losing in four straight heading into Wednesday’s matchup. In Bumgarner’s lone appearances against them this season, he went just three innings and allowed one run on one hit before exiting because of a high pitch count.

The Padres aren’t having the same struggles as the Dbacks, boasting a record above .500 in the NL West (12-10). They also come into this game on a hot streak, winning six of their last 10 games overall and winning two straight to start this series against the Diamondbacks. Clevinger hasn’t had a ton of experience this season, though. He’s made just four starts in 2022 and had zero in 2021 after Tommy John surgery. He’s gone just five innings one time this season and has allowed eight earned runs over 19 innings tossed this season.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Pitchers: Madison Bumgarner vs. Mike Clevenger

First pitch: 4:10 p.m. EST

Diamondbacks local broadcast: Bally Sports Arizona

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app with an ESPN+ subscription

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Padres -165, Diamondbacks +145

Moneyline pick: Padres-165

Clevenger’s inexperience this season is a bit of a worry and he probably won’t go deep into the game. But Bumgarner has struggled in recent weeks and San Diego has owned the D-Backs this season.

Player prop pick: Madison Bumgarner under 4.5 strikeouts (-175)

MadBum’s strikeout numbers haven’t been there on a consistent basis this season, with just 28 on the year in 40 innings pitched. The Padres also don’t strike out a ton, ranking in the top half of baseball in that department at just over 8 Ks per game. The last time he tossed against the Padres he got just two strikeouts earlier this season and has just two appearances with more than four Ks in his last seven outings.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.