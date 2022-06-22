Mariners vs. A’s: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Seattle Mariners and Oakland A’s square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. George Kirby (1-2, 3.56 ERA) will start for the Mariners with Paul Blackburn (6-2, 2.26 ERA) throwing for the Athletics.

Mariners vs. A’s

Pitchers: George Kirby vs. Paul Blackburn

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Mariners local broadcast: Root Sports Northwest

Athletics local broadcast: NBC Sports California

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Mariners -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Mariners -135, Athletics +115

Moneyline pick: Athletics +115

Blackburn will not get much run support with how bad the Athletics’ offense is coming in dead last in on-base percentage (.273), but he is putting together a breakout season, allowing 1 earned run in his last two starts, a span of 13.1 innings of work. Betting on Blackburn with plus odds has enough value to place the wager.

Player prop pick: George Kirby Over 4.5 strikeouts (-130)

Kirby has an 8.6 K/9 over eight career MLB starts and had a 10.7 K/9 over three minor league seasons, so his strikeout numbers are translating fairly well to the majors. Kirby struck out 6 batters in his last start against the Los Angeles Angels, and the Athletics average 8.4 strikeouts per game as an offense.

