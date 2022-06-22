Cardinals vs. Brewers: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.06 ERA) will start for the Cardinals, while Eric Lauer (6-2, 3.57 ERA) will throw for the Brewers.

St. Louis (39-31) is tied with the Brewers for the top spot in the National League Central after a 6-2 victory in last night’s game. Wainwright is putting together a solid season over 13 starts and allowed 4 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits and a walk over 5 innings of work in a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers last month. St. Louis ranks fifth in runs per game (4.8), and Nolan Gorman went 4-for-4 with 2 home runs yesterday.

Milwaukee (39-31) had its four-game winning streak snapped in last night’s loss. Lauer will make his 13th start of the season and allowed 2 runs on 4 hits with 4 walks over 5 innings in a victory over the Cardinals last month. The Brewers rank No. 20 in on-base percentage (.308), and Willy Adames hit his 14th home run of the season last night.

Cardinals vs. Brewers

Pitchers: Adam Wainwright vs. Eric Lauer

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Cardinals local broadcast: Bally Sports Midwest

Brewers local broadcast: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Cardinals -1.5 (+155)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Brewers -115, Cardinals -105

Moneyline pick: Cardinals -105

St. Louis has the better offense in this game, and the pitching matchup also favors the Cardinals, which are the slightest of underdogs in this spot. Lauer allowed 12 earned runs and 6 home runs in his last two starts against the Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals. The Cardinals should find some success at the plate, while the Brewers scored just 2 runs in the first two games of this series.

Player prop pick: Adam Wainwright Over 4.5 strikeouts (-115)

Oddsmakers suggest this could go either way, but the Cardinals starter has a great shot at surpassing this strikeout total on Wednesday night. Wainwright struck out 12 hitters in his last two outings, and the Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game this season.

