Guardians vs. Twins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Triston McKenzie (4-5, 2.96 ERA) will start for the Guardians with Sonny Gray (3-1, 2.00 ERA) on the mound for the Twins.

Cleveland (35-28) won seven of its last eight games including a 6-5 victory over Minnesota in 11 innings last night. McKenzie made 12 appearances and 11 starts this season and allowed 3 earned runs over his last two outings, a span of 12 innings of work. The Guardians rank 10th in batting average (.249), and Jose Ramirez ranks second in RBIs with 62 this season.

Minnesota (38-31) lost three of its last four games and will look to avoid a third consecutive loss on Wednesday night. Gray is having another fantastic season on the mound through eight starts and gave up just 1 earned run over his last three starts, a span of 18 innings. The Twins rank sixth in on-base percentage (.323), and Luis Arraez recorded 2 hits including a 3-run homer in last night’s loss.

Guardians vs. Twins

Pitchers: Triston McKenzie vs. Sonny Gray

First pitch: 7:40 p.m. ET

Guardians local broadcast: Bally Sports Great Lakes

Twins local broadcast: Bally Sports North

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Twins -1.5 (+140)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Twins -150, Guardians +130

Moneyline pick: Guardians +130

Cleveland will be a win away from pulling off a sweep of this series as there’s a good chance the Guardians pull off a victory as slight underdogs on Wednesday night. McKenzie has been solid this season, and this is great value with the Guardians getting plus odds.

Player prop pick: Triston McKenzie Over 5.5 strikeouts (+120)

McKenzie has been going deep into games, throwing at least 6 innings in his last seven starts and threw at least 7 innings in four games during that span. His K/9 is only at 7.8 after a 10.2-performance in 2021, but he struck out 6 hitters in his last two starts and will face a Twins offense that strikes out 8.4 times per game.

