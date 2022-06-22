Tigers vs. Red Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Detroit Tigers and Boston Red Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 7:10 p.m EST. The game takes place at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Sox will have Michael Wacha on the hill and the Tigers will send out Tarik Skubal with the ball.

Boston comes into this game on a bit of a hot streak, winning four of their last five games and 15 of their last 20 total contests. Wacha has been really good for them this season too, throwing nearly 60 innings and giving up just 15 earned runs in total. In his one outing against Detroit this year he earned a no-decision but tossed 4.1 innings and allowed just one earned run on two hits.

The Tigers are sitting near the basement of the AL Central and have won just two of their last 10 games overall, including two straight losses to Boston to start this series. Skubal has been solid most of the season, but recently he hasn’t been as reliable. In his last nine innings pitched he’s given up nine earned runs and he’s given up a home run in each of his last three appearances. Detroit has lost four of the five matchups between these two teams this season.

Tigers vs. Red Sox

Pitchers: Tarik Skubal vs. Michael Wacha

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. EST

Red Sox local broadcast: NESN

Tigers local broadcast: Bally Sports Detroit

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Red Sox -1.5

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Red Sox -140, Tigers +120

Moneyline pick: Red Sox -140

Wacha has been the most consistent pitcher in Boston’s rotation this season and every time he gets the ball the Sox have a chance to win. That chance is going to be much higher today, with the Tigers struggling to out runs across on anybody at the moment, averaging just 3.4 runs per game over the last 10 contests.

Player prop pick: Alex Verdugo over 0.5 home runs (+1100)

Look, Verdugo only has four home runs this season, but these odds are too good to pass up. Plus he’s looked good in limited action against Skubal. In two career plate appearances against the Tigers pitcher, he’s gotten hits both times, including one double.

