Blue Jays vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Wednesday’s game

The Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox square off on Wednesday with first pitch set for 2:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ross Stripling (3-2, 3.28 ERA) will start for the Blue Jays with Lucas Giolito (4-3, 4.78 ERA) will throw for the White Sox.

Toronto (38-30) lost five of six games heading into Wednesday afternoon’s game. Stripling made 16 appearances and eight starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed 2 runs on 5 hits and 2 walks over 3.2 innings of work in a loss to the New York Yankees. The Blue Jays scored 23 runs over their last three games, and Alejandro Kirk homered in last night’s loss.

Chicago (33-33) will go for the sweep as the White Sox look to get back above .500 this season. Giolito made 11 starts this season and gave up 8 runs on 7 hits and 5 innings in last week’s loss to the Houston Astros. The White Sox rank 19th in runs per game (4.3), and Luis Robert drove in 4 runs last night.

Blue Jays vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Ross Stripling vs. Lucas Giolito

First pitch: 2:10 p.m. ET

Blue Jays local broadcast: SportsNet

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Blue Jays -1.5 (+130)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Blue Jays -120, White Sox +100

Moneyline pick: Blue Jays -120

Stripling allowed more than 2 earned runs in just two outings this season, so he should put the Blue Jays in a great position to get a victory in this matchup. Toronto has the better offense in this matchup with the 11th-most runs per game (4.6), and the Blue Jays are worth a bet as slight favorites.

Player prop pick: Cavan Biggio Over 1.5 hits (-115)

The Toronto Blue Jays hit 3-for-5 in his last two games and reached base twice off the bench last night. Biggio has a .200 batting average on the season, but Giolito allowed 7.3 hits per game over his last four starts. Oddsmakers suggest this could go either way, but let’s go with him to record a hit on Wednesday afternoon.

