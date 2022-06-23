Dodgers vs. Reds: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The LA Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:35 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Clayton Kershaw is keto to start for the Dodgers, while Hunter Greene gets the nod for the Reds.

After a disappointing weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians, the Dodgers have played great in this series. The lineup has played extremely well. While the lineup took a bit of a hit with Mookie Betts going out with injury, Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman have stepped it up the past few games. Both guys are hitting .450+ over the last seven games with an OPS of .773. On the mound, Clayton Kershaw has been fantastic. He has a 4-1 record with a 2.08 ERA and 40 strikeouts.

The Cincinnati Reds have had serious struggles this season, but that was expected after they traded away a ton of pieces opting for a rebuild. Kyle Farmer has been the Reds' best all-around hitter, batting .286 with five home runs and 38 runs batted in on the season. On the mound, Hunter Green has been up and down, but that’s normal even for a top-pitching prospect during their first year in the MLB. He is 3-7 with a 5.26 ERA and 85 strikeouts which is an extremely high number in 65 innings pitched.

Dodgers vs. Reds

Pitchers: Clayton Kershaw vs. Hunter Greene

First pitch: 12:35 p.m. ET

Dodgers local broadcast: SportsNet LA

Reds local broadcast: Bally Sports Ohio

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Dodgers -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Dodgers -230, Reds +195

Moneyline pick: Dodgers -230

Coming off a losing series to the Guardians, the Dodgers need a sweep in this one. The Reds have struggled a ton this season and the Dodgers can’t afford to lose to them with their ace on the mound.

Player prop pick: Trea Turner over 1.5 total bases (-135)

In his career against Hunter Greene, Turner is 2-3 with a home run. Turner has also hit right-handed pitching better than left-handed pitching. Against RHP, Turner is hitting .307 with six home runs and 18 extra-base hits.

