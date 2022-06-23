Rockies vs. Marlins: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at loanDepot park in Miami, Florida and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Kyle Freeland (3-5, 4.46 ERA) will start for the Rockies, while Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.85 ERA) will throw for the Marlins.

Colorado (30-39) went into this series coming off a weekend sweep of the San Diego Padres, but the Rockies are in danger of getting swept with a loss on Thursday afternoon. Freeland made 13 starts this season and is coming off an outing where he allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and a walk in 7 innings of work in a victory over the Padres. The Rockies have the best batting average (.262), and leadoff hitter Yonathan Daza recorded 2 hits last night. He now has a hit in 10 of his last 11 games.

Miami (31-36) won three of its last four games, and Garrett will make his fourth start of the season, coming off an outing where he allowed 3 runs over 5 hits and 2 walks over 4 innings of work in a loss to the New York Mets. The Marlins scored 16 runs over the first two games of this series, and Garrett Cooper homered last night with a seven-game hitting streak.

Rockies vs. Marlins

Pitchers: Kyle Freeland vs. Braxton Garrett

First pitch: 12:10 p.m. ET

Rockies local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Marlins local broadcast: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Marlins -1.5 (+135)

Run total: 8.5

Moneyline odds: Marlins -155, Rockies +135

Moneyline pick: Rockies +135

Freeland has struggled with consistency this season, but he allowed fewer than 3 earned runs in seven of his starts and has shown the ability to get deep into games. It’s tough to know what you’re getting with him, but Colorado is worth the risk with these odds because he can put the Rockies into a position to pull off a win.

Player prop pick: Kyle Freeland Under 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

Freeland is putting up a very low number of strikeouts with a 5.9 K/9 this season, so this number is far too high. He struck out 3 or fewer batters in four consecutive starts with a combined 8 K’s during that span. Take the under even against a Marlins offense that strikes out the sixth-most times per game (9.0).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.