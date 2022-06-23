Giants vs. Braves: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The San Francisco Giants and Atlanta Braves square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 12:20 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. The Giants will start Alex Wood (5-5, 4.32 ERA), and Kyle Wright (7-4, 2.94 ERA) will throw for the Braves.

San Francisco (38-30) lost three of its last four games as it looks for a split in this four-game series. Wood made 13 starts this season and allowed 4 runs on 6 hits and 2 walks over 5.1 innings of work in a loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last time out. The Giants rank fourth in runs per game (4.9), and Mike Yastrzemski and Darin Ruf homered in last night’s loss.

Atlanta (40-30) rallied for three runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Giants last night as the Braves' hot month of June continues. Wright made 13 starts in his first season as a full-time starter in the rotation, but he is coming off one of his worst starts yet, allowing 5 runs on 11 hits and a walk over 6 innings in a loss to the Chicago Cubs. Adam Duvall had the game-winning hit for Atlanta on Wednesday night, and the Braves come in with the second-highest OPS (.755).

Giants vs. Braves

Pitchers: Alex Wood vs. Kyle Wright

First pitch: 12:20 p.m. ET

Giants local broadcast: NBC Sports Bay Area

Braves local broadcast: Bally Sports South

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Braves -1.5 (+125)

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: Braves -155, Giants +135

Moneyline pick: Braves -155

Wright has been a pleasant surprise for Atlanta this season, and it will be interesting to see how he fairs against a quality offense like the Giants. He allowed 3 or fewer runs in all but two starts in 2022, and the Braves offense should be set up for success against Wood.

Player prop pick: Alex Wood Over 5.5 strikeouts (+115)

Wood has an 8.6 K/9 this season, which is about on par with his career average (8.5), and he will get a start against a Braves offense that strikes out a ton. Atlanta has progressed at the plate after a slow start to 2022, but its strikeout numbers remain high at 9.5 times per game, which is the second-most in the MLB.

