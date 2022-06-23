Phillies vs. Padres: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 9:40 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Petco Park in San Diego and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Phillies, while Joe Musgrove will toss for the Padres.

The Phillies (36-34) enter Thursday’s game on a three-game losing streak, having just been swept in a two-game series with the Texas Rangers. Still, they’ve won 6 of their last 10 games and get to face a lineup without 3B Manny Machado and SS Fernando Tatis Jr. Lefty Ranger Suarez has a 5-4 record and 4.43 ERA in 13 starts this season. The Phillies will look for Bryce Harper to continue building on his solid season.

The Padres (44-27) will try to continue their three-win streak Thursday night, having gone 7-3 in their last 10 outings. Unfortunately, they’ve been without Machado since Sunday, when he suffered an ankle injury that has him out indefinitely. On the other hand, San Diego will get another key player back into the starting rotation. Joe Musgrove is set to make his return to the lineup Thursday night after nearly a week on the COVID-19 list. He ranks second in the MLB with a 1.59 ERA, including an 8-0 record and 12 quality starts.

Phillies vs. Padres

Pitchers: Ranger Suarez vs. Joe Musgrove

First pitch: 9:40 p.m. ET

Phillies local broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Padres local broadcast: Bally Sports San Diego

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Padres -1.5 (+145), Phillies +1.5 (-170)

Run total: 7

Moneyline odds: Padres -150, Phillies +130

Moneyline pick: Phillies +130

The Phillies are in need of a pick-me-up, and between the absence of Machado and the potential that Musgrove won’t be 100% in his return from COVID, there are plenty of things to like about getting plus-odds here. The Phillies have managed just four fewer runs and one fewer strikeout than San Diego on the season, though Philly has racked up 16 more home runs for that big-play potential.

Player prop pick: Bryce Harper over 0.5 singles (-120)

We’ll keep things rolling with the Phillies here tonight. Harper enters Thursday’s game batting .400 in the month of June, including hits in all but two starts in that span. On the season, he ranks eighth in the MLB with a .326 batting average and sixth with a 1.010 OPS. He’ll have a tough matchup against Musgrove, but it’s worth wondering if the star pitcher will be 100% in his return from COVID. Pair that with Harper’s batting average splits at night (batting .346) compared to the day (.286), he should manage a single in this outing.

