Orioles vs. White Sox: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 8:10 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, IL and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Dean Kremer is set to start for the Orioles, while Johnny Cueto gets the nod for the White Sox.

While everybody has expected the Orioles to continue to be non-competitive over the next few years, they’ve surprisingly played great baseball to this point. While they’re just 31-39, they have had a tough schedule and been in the majority of their losses. A big reason for their success this season has been Austin Hays. In Wednesday’s game against the White Sox, he hit for the cycle in just six innings. On the mound, Dean Kremer has been a bit surprising. Since returning from the IL, Kremer has three starts where he’s 1-1 with a 2.35 ERA.

The White Sox have been an up and down team so far this season. While they were expected to be one of the top teams in the league, they have had some struggles and currently sit one game below .500. Tim Anderson just returned from the IL, so as he finds his rhythm again, the White Sox should improve. On the mound, Johnny Cueto has been solid for the White Sox. He’s 1-3 with a 2.95 ERA this season.

Orioles vs. White Sox

Pitchers: Dean Kremer vs. Johnny Cueto

First pitch: 8:10 p.m. ET

Orioles local broadcast: MASN

White Sox local broadcast: NBC Sports Chicago

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: White Sox -1.5

Run total: 9

Moneyline odds: White Sox -155, Orioles +135

Moneyline pick: White Sox -155

While nothing in this game would surprise me, this is a must-win series for the White Sox, and it all starts tonight. I expect the White Sox to have success hitting the ball, and Cueto should be able to limit the damage on the other side.

Player prop pick: Tim Anderson over 1.5 total bases (-130)

While there haven't been many matchups between the two before in this game, I think Anderson gets the best of Kremer tonight. He’s a few games in since returning from the IL and he has hit well against right-handed pitchers on the year.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.