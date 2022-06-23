Astros vs. Yankees: Picks, predictions, how to watch Thursday’s game

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees square off on Thursday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. ET. The game takes place at Yankee Stadium in New York City, NY and will only be available on local TV or through an MLB.tv subscription. Framber Valdez is set to start for the Astros, while Jameson Taillon gets the nod for the Yankees.

This season, the Astros have been phenomenal as they sit at 43-25 10 games above the Rangers who are the closest team to them in the AL West. Yordan Alvarez has been phenomenal this season in the four spot, hitting .315 with 21 home runs and 51 runs batted in. Over the past few games, the whole top of the lineup has been swinging bat well which they will need if they want to win this series. On the mound, Framber Valdez has been their ace as he is 7-3 with a 2.78 ERA.

The New York Yankees have clearly been the best team in baseball as they currently have a 51-18 record which is incredible. Both their hitting and pitching has been stellar this season. Aaron Judge has earned himself a ton of money this offseason as he is hitting .302 with 27 home runs and 52 runs batted in. On the mound, Jameson Taillon has been one of the top pitchers in baseball. He is currently 8-1 with a 2.70 ERA. His eight wins are tied for the second most in the MLB.

Astros vs. Yankees

Pitchers: Framber Valdez vs. James Taillon

First pitch: 7:05 p.m. ET

Astros local broadcast: AT&T SportsNet Southwest

Yankees local broadcast: YES

Live stream: MLB.tv (subscription)

Odds, picks & predictions

Run Line: Yankees -1.5

Run total: 8

Moneyline odds: Yankees -125, Astros +105

Moneyline pick: Astros +105

With Valdez on the mound, I think the Astros take Game 1 of the series. He’s pitched great this season and has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this year. I think the Astros will go out tonight and show that they are the team to beat in the AL in this series and it all starts with Game 1.

Player prop pick: Kyle Tucker over 1.5 total bases (+120)

With the short wall in New York, there is a solid chance that Tucker hits a home run tonight. In his career against Taillon, Tucker is 1-2 with a home run. He’s swung the bat well lately and the Astros will need a big night from him.

